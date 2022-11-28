Press agenda on November 28

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 38th meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to host 2022 Nobel Prize winners from the US.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Romania for meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss Palestine situation.

UK

LONDON - Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to arrive in the UK on two-day visit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver speech on government’s plan to reform citizenship and immigration laws.

ROMANIA

BUCHAREST - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to hold press conference on meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

KENYA

NAIROBI - Talks to resume on efforts to restore peace in eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov and hold joint news conference.