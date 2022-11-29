Press agenda on November 29

ROMANIA
BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers to gather in Romanian capital.
BUCHAREST - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to speak at Aspen-GMF Bucharest Forum.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to host heads of OECD, IMF, ILO, WTO, World Bank for talks.
UK
LONDON - Business Secretary Grant Shapps to announce measures to help secure UK's energy independence.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to take part in 10th National Congress of Judges in Moscow.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to travel to Michigan state, to deliver remarks on his economic plan at semiconductor manufacturing facility.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian, political situation in Syria.