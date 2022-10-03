Press agenda on October 03

LIBYA
TRIPOLI – High-level Turkish delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, to pay official visit to Libya for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.
US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to visit Puerto Rico two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit region.
NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief journalists on climate change.
GERMANY
BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz to host French President Emmanuel Macron at dinner.
BERLIN – Scholz to attend German Unity Day celebrations in Erfurt.
UK
BIRMINGHAM – Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to address Conservative Party autumn conference.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS – EU-Israel partnership council to convene.
SWEDEN
STOCKHOLM – Winner of Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine to be announced.
UKRAINE / RUSSIA
KYIV / MOSCOW – Following developments after Russia's annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce inflation figures for September.
MANHATTAN – US-based financial services company S&P Global to announce final manufacturing PMI reading for Eurozone, Russia, Germany, UK, and Türkiye for September.