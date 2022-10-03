Press agenda on October 03

LIBYA

TRIPOLI – High-level Turkish delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, to pay official visit to Libya for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.

US

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to visit Puerto Rico two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit region.

NEW YORK – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief journalists on climate change.

GERMANY

BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz to host French President Emmanuel Macron at dinner.

BERLIN – Scholz to attend German Unity Day celebrations in Erfurt.

UK

BIRMINGHAM – Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng to address Conservative Party autumn conference.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS – EU-Israel partnership council to convene.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM – Winner of Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine to be announced.

UKRAINE / RUSSIA

KYIV / MOSCOW – Following developments after Russia's annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA – Turkish Statistical Institute to announce inflation figures for September.

MANHATTAN – US-based financial services company S&P Global to announce final manufacturing PMI reading for Eurozone, Russia, Germany, UK, and Türkiye for September.