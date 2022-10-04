Press agenda on October 04

MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR - Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to hold meetings with Azhar Azizan Harun and Rais Yatim, heads of the lower and upper houses of Malaysia’s Parliament.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on health care at White House.

COLOMBIA

BOGOTA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deliver remarks at a migration integration center in Colombian capital.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to attend European Parliament plenary session on foreign affairs.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and hold joint news conference.

BERLIN - Scholz to meet premiers of federal German states to discuss measures to tackle energy crisis.

POLAND

WARSAW - Warsaw Security Forum to begin.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to hold discussions on Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM - Winner of 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to be announced.

UKRAINE/RUSSIA

KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to release producer price index (PPI) figures for August.

PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to release inflation data.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to release figures for August factory orders.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to release data from Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August.