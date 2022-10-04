Press agenda on October 04

MALAYSIA
KUALA LUMPUR - Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to hold meetings with Azhar Azizan Harun and Rais Yatim, heads of the lower and upper houses of Malaysia’s Parliament.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on health care at White House.
COLOMBIA
BOGOTA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deliver remarks at a migration integration center in Colombian capital.
FRANCE
STRASBOURG - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to attend European Parliament plenary session on foreign affairs.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and hold joint news conference.
BERLIN - Scholz to meet premiers of federal German states to discuss measures to tackle energy crisis.
POLAND
WARSAW - Warsaw Security Forum to begin.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to hold discussions on Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.
SWEDEN
STOCKHOLM - Winner of 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to be announced.
UKRAINE/RUSSIA
KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.
THE ECONOMY
LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to release producer price index (PPI) figures for August.
PARIS - Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to release inflation data.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to release figures for August factory orders.
WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to release data from Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August.