Press agenda on October 05

MALAYSIA
KUALA LUMPUR - Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to be received by Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
UK
BIRMINGHAM - Prime Minister Liz Truss to speak at Conservative Party autumn conference.
LONDON - Various railway workers' unions go for 1-day strike.
SPAIN
MADRID - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Spain for intergovernmental talks.
FRANCE
STRASBOURG - European Parliament to discuss energy prices, solution propositions.
SWEDEN
STOCKHOLM - Nobel Chemistry Prize winner to be announced.
UKRAINE/RUSSIA
KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to visit parts of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian last week.
CHILE
SANTIAGO - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola. They are also due to hold joint press conference.
THE ECONOMY
BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release current account balance, foreign trade figures for August.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce goods trade balance for August.