Press agenda on October 05

MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR - Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to be received by Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

UK

BIRMINGHAM - Prime Minister Liz Truss to speak at Conservative Party autumn conference.

LONDON - Various railway workers' unions go for 1-day strike.

SPAIN

MADRID - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit Spain for intergovernmental talks.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - European Parliament to discuss energy prices, solution propositions.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM - Nobel Chemistry Prize winner to be announced.

UKRAINE/RUSSIA

KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to visit parts of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian last week.

CHILE

SANTIAGO - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola. They are also due to hold joint press conference.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release current account balance, foreign trade figures for August.

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce goods trade balance for August.