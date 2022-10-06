Press agenda on October 06

CZECH REPUBLIC

PRAGUE - First meeting of European Political Community (EPC) to be held in Prague, bringing together leaders of 27 EU states and 17 other European countries to foster political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest.

PRAGUE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend EPC meeting and hold sideline meetings with fellow leaders.

INDONESIA

JAKARTA - Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop to attend G-20 Parliament Speakers' Summit and hold meetings with counterparts.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to visit IBM headquarters in Poughkeepsie, New York to deliver remarks on creating jobs.

PERU

LIMA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend General Assembly of Organization of American States (OAS), where he will hold talks on regional issues.

UK

LONDON - Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to meet British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

LONDON - 2021-2022 statistics on hate crimes and racist incidents recorded by police to be released.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM - Winner of Nobel Prize in Literature to be announced.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to take part in Second Caspian Economic Forum.

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release factory orders for August.

LUXEMBOURG – European statistics office Eurostat to release retail trade data for August.

WASHINGTON - US Labor Department to announce weekly initial jobless claims.