Press agenda on October 10

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to convene on Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
ESTONIA
TALLINN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to speak at Tallinn Digital Summit.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
UK
LONDON - UK High Court to hear case on government's controversial Rwanda asylum plan.
ABERDEEN - Scottish National Party President Nicola Sturgeon to address party's fall conference.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to receive award by UN Human Rights Council.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish statistical office to release unemployment figures for August.
PARIS - OECD to release unemployment figures.