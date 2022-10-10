Press agenda on October 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to convene on Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

ESTONIA

TALLINN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to speak at Tallinn Digital Summit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

UK

LONDON - UK High Court to hear case on government's controversial Rwanda asylum plan.

ABERDEEN - Scottish National Party President Nicola Sturgeon to address party's fall conference.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel to receive award by UN Human Rights Council.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish statistical office to release unemployment figures for August.

PARIS - OECD to release unemployment figures.

Hüseyin Demir

