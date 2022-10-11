Press agenda on October 11

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden other G7 leaders to hold virtual meeting in wake of Russia's recent missile strikes across Ukraine.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt at State Department.

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to elect members of Human Rights Council.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Leaders from G7 to hold virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to speak at opening session of Berlin Climate and Security Conference.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference ahead of defense ministers summit.

CZECHIA

PRAGUE – EU energy ministers to come together for unofficial meeting.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release current account balance figures for August.

LONDON - British statistical department to release unemployment figures for August.