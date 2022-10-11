Press agenda on October 11

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to receive Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden other G7 leaders to hold virtual meeting in wake of Russia's recent missile strikes across Ukraine.
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt at State Department.
NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to elect members of Human Rights Council.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Leaders from G7 to hold virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to speak at opening session of Berlin Climate and Security Conference.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to hold press conference ahead of defense ministers summit.
CZECHIA
PRAGUE – EU energy ministers to come together for unofficial meeting.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release current account balance figures for August.
LONDON - British statistical department to release unemployment figures for August.