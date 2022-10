Press agenda on October 12

KAZAKHSTAN

ASTANA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set to co-chair 4th meeting of bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

ASTANA - Erdogan, Tokayev to hold one-on-one talks and attend inter-delegation meetings to discuss bilateral ties, international issues to be followed by joint news conference.

ASTANA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in meeting of foreign ministers of Commonwealth of Independent States.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to designate Colorado's Camp Hale, World War II training facility, as national monument.

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to vote on draft resolution to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO defense ministers summit set to start.

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to address annual EU ambassadors conference.

RUSSIA

SAINT PETERSBURG - President Vladimir Putin to speak at plenary session of 5th Russian Energy Week International Forum.

UK

LONDON - London's famous Big Ben to start chiming after 5-year-long makeover that cost $87.7 million.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release turnover, retail sales, industrial production indices for August.

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical department to release industrial production data for August.

LONDON - UK statistical department to share GDP figures and int’l trade data.