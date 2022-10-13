Press agenda on October 13

KAZAKHSTAN

ASTANA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on sidelines of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold US-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue joint press availability with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Yemen.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to give press conference as defense ministers’ summit concludes.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

ITALY

ROME - Italy's Chamber of Deputies and Senate to gather to elect their presidents in first step towards forming new government

ECONOMY

BERLIN - Federal statistical office Destatis to release inflation figures for September.