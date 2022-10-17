Press agenda on October 17

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - Foreign ministers of Organization of Turkic States member countries to convene for extraordinary meeting at Dolmabahce Palace, with top Turkish diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu to address meeting.

BARTIN - Following aftermath of last week's coal mining accident in Black Sea town of Amasra, which took 41 lives.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold press gaggle in Stanford, California.

WASHINGTON - Los Angeles City Council plans to hold vote on new president following resignation of former President Nury Martinez over racism scandal.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Haiti as it fights health and economy crises, gang violence. US also expected to propose deploying multinational rapid action force.

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG - EU foreign ministers to gather for talks on military training in support of Ukraine.

SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM - Swedish parliament to hold vote on new coalition government lead by Ulf Kristersson.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Eurowings pilots to start 3-day strike for better working conditions.

UK

EDINBURGH - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to deliver speech on independence roadmap.

THE ECONOMY

ROME - Italy to release final reading of September inflation figures.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release short-term external debt statistics for August.

ANKARA - Türkiye to announce budget balance for September.