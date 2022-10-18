Press agenda on October 18

GERMANY

BERLIN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Foreign Minister Annalena Bearbock to speak at Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG - EU member states’ ministers to meet ahead of Oct. 20-21 EU summit.

UK

LONDON - Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to respond to questions at parliamentary commission for defense.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet university students who graduated in 2022 and accepted into diplomatic service.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at Democratic National Council event at Howard Theatre.

WASHINGTON - Hearing to take place in case of Colombian Dairo Antonio Usuga David 'Otoniel', alleged leader of Clan del Grupo drug trafficking organization.

WASHINGTON - Los Angeles City Council plans to hold vote on new president following resignation of former President Nury Martinez over racism scandal.

WASHINGTON - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to welcome Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur at Pentagon.

THE ECONOMY

MANNHEIM - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research to reveal eurozone and Germany's economic sentiment for October.

BRUSSELS - European Automobile Manufacturers Association to share passenger car registration data for September.