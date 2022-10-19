Press agenda on October 19

US
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on additional actions to strengthen energy security, lower costs.
WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deliver remarks at opening of new Passport Agency facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump scheduled to be deposed in defamation case brought by writer Jean Caroll who has accused Trump of raping her in 1990s.
NEW YORK – UN Security Council to discuss situation in Somalia.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to hold Security Council meeting.
MOSCOW – Moscow court to hold hearing on liquidation of Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia.
GERMANY
BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz to host French President Emmanuel Macron at dinner.
FRANCE
PARIS – Macron to speak at centenary of Grande Mosquee de Paris.
UK
LONDON – Prime Minister Liz Truss to respond to questions from lawmakers at House of Commons after U-turns on her mini-budget.
ECONOMY
LONDON – UK to announce consumer inflation rate for September.
ANKARA – Turkish Central Bank to release international investment position data for August.
LUXEMBOURG – EU's statistical office to reveal eurozone consumer inflation rate for September.