Press agenda on October 20

TÜRKİYE

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency Environment Forum to be held in Istanbul with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to address the forum via video conference, along with participation of non-governmental organizations, representatives of international organizations, politicians, academics, members of media.

AZERBAIJAN

ZANGILAN - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay 1-day working visit to Azerbaijan to inaugurate Zangilan Airport.

JABRAYIL - Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will discuss bilateral relations, current regional and global issues, which will be followed by a joint press conference.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU leaders to gather in Brussels for European Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to meet at NATO headquarters and later to hold joint news conference.

UK

LONDON - Following political developments in London after home secretary's resignation.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address lawmakers before heading to Brussels to attend EU leaders summit.

BERLIN - German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to meet her counterparts from Balkan countries to discuss migration, security issues.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on rebuilding US infrastructure at event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and later to attend reception for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor key developments in US states that will participate in this year's earthquake drills worldwide, called International ShakeOut Day.

NEW YORK - Denise Brown, UN resident coordinator in Ukraine, to speak at news conference with UN spokesperson.

SPORTS

ISTANBUL - Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko to take on Spain's Valencia Basket in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 4.

LONDON - England’s Arsenal to play against Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven in re-arranged UEFA Europa League Group A match.

ECONOMY

KYIV - Ukraine's Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal interest rate decision.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for September.

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce central government debt stock for September.