Press agenda on October 24

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.

UK

LONDON - Following developments in race for new Conservative Party leader and UK premier.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on sidelines of German-Ukrainian Business Forum.

VATICAN

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks during visit to Democratic National Committee headquarters.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.

WASHINGTON - Trial of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, two former Minneapolis police officers charged in May 2020 killing of George Floyd, to begin.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Libya.

THE ECONOMY

NEW YORK - S&P Global to release preliminary PMI data for Japan, France, Germany, and EU for October.