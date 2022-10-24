Press agenda on October 24

TÜRKİYE
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.
UK
LONDON - Following developments in race for new Conservative Party leader and UK premier.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on sidelines of German-Ukrainian Business Forum.
VATICAN
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks during visit to Democratic National Committee headquarters.
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.
WASHINGTON - Trial of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, two former Minneapolis police officers charged in May 2020 killing of George Floyd, to begin.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Libya.
THE ECONOMY
NEW YORK - S&P Global to release preliminary PMI data for Japan, France, Germany, and EU for October.