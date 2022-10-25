Press agenda on October 25

UK

LONDON - New Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak to formally become UK's new prime minister after meeting with King Charles III.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to receive his updated COVID-19 vaccine, also to deliver remarks on ongoing fight against virus.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths at State Department, later to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

WASHINGTON - Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, Republican Mehmet Oz to take part in debate ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections.

WASHINGTON - Sentencing to take place in case of Allison Fluke-Ekren, who pleaded guilty in June to leading all-female Daesh/ISIS military group in Syria.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Germany to host international expert conference on reconstruction of Ukraine.

ITALY

ROME - Newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to address parliament before vote of confidence at House of Deputies.

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers to meet to discuss energy issues.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to chair meeting of Government’s Coordination Council on needs of Russian Armed Forces.

MOSCOW - Putin also to meet Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, also current chairman of Economic Community of West African Countries.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to give welcoming address to plenary session of 24th World Russian People’s Council, Orthodox Christianity and World in 21st Century.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal capacity utilization rate for manufacturing sector for October.