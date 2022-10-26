Press agenda on October 26

UK

LONDON - New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to respond to lawmakers' questions for first time at House of Commons.

ITALY

ROME - Lawmakers in Italy's upper house expected to hold vote of confidence in new government led by Giorgia Meloni.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to host Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog at White House. Biden also to meet senior civilian and military leaders of Defense Department.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to deliver remarks at Diwali reception at State Department.

FRANCE

PARIS - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron to meet.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Meeting of Council of Heads of Security Services of Commonwealth of Independent States.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to meet Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

ECONOMY

BRUSSELS - European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association to release commercial vehicle registration statistics for September.