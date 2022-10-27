Press agenda on October 27

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to meet his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz to discuss bilateral ties, security issues.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on electronic company Micron's plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing in Syracuse, New York.

WASHINGTON - National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby to hold press conference at Foreign Press Center.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold joint press availability with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Ottawa, Canada.

NEW YORK - UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to launch annual Emissions Gap Report.

NEW YORK - Press conference by UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Chair Navanethem Pillay to brief reporters.

NEW YORK - Hearing to take place in case of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was extradited to the US to face drugs and weapons charges.

GREECE

ATHENS - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

UK

LONDON - US Special Envoy on Climate John Kerry to join discussion on the forthcoming UN climate summit at Chatham House.

BELFAST - Northern Ireland Assembly to sit in an attempt to restore its power-sharing executive.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to share Economic Confidence Index for October, tourist statistics for September, tourism revenue data for third quarter and foreign trade balance for September

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank to release interest rate decision