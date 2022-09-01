Press agenda on September 01

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver prime-time speech on democracy in US.

WASHINGTON - National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Japanese National Security Secretariat Secretary-General Akiba Takeo, and South Korean Director of National Security Office Kim Sung-han to hold trilateral meeting in Hawaii.

WASHINGTON - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Danish counterpart Morten Bodskov to meet at Pentagon.

NEW YORK - France to take over presidency of UN Security Council for September.

THE NETHERLANDS

AMSTERDAM - European Medicines Agency to hold extraordinary meeting to evaluate Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron vaccines.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods cause massive destruction, kill more than 1,160 people, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments amid political turmoil and violent protests.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia’s war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Following clashes between rival militias in Libya’s capital Tripoli.

THE ECONOMY

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical department Eurostat to announce unemployment figures for July.

ANKARA - US-based financial services company S&P Global to announce final Manufacturing PMI reading for Eurozone, Russia, Germany, the UK and Türkiye for August.