Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

Press agenda on September 03

TÜRKİYE

SAMSUN - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Teknofest tech event.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Following funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments amid political turmoil and protests.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

