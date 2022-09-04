Press agenda on September 04

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.

BERLIN - President Frank Walter Steinmeier to receive Israeli President Isaac Herzog with military honors at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments amid political turmoil and protests.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

