Press agenda on September 04

GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues.
BERLIN - President Frank Walter Steinmeier to receive Israeli President Isaac Herzog with military honors at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments amid political turmoil and protests.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.