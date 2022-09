Press agenda on September 05

UK

LONDON - Winner of Conservative Party leadership race to be announced.

TÜRKİYE

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold press conference with French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks over Labor Day in states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to deliver opening remarks at annual Ambassadors' Conference.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to start official visit in Cairo.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to call political rivals for new round of talks.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Türkiye's August inflation data to be released by TurkStat.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to reveal euro area retail sales for July.