Press agenda on September 06

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to start 3-nation Balkan tour with Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he will meet with members of presidential council, and hold news conference.

SARAJEVO - Erdogan later to receive members of House of Representatives, House of Peoples of Parliamentary Assembly, visit grave of pivotal leader Alija Izetbegovic, new building of the Islamic Union of Bosnia-Herzegovina, attend business forum.

UK

LONDON - Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to address nation for last time before formally presenting resignation to queen in Balmoral, Scotland.

LONDON - Conservative Party's new leader Liz Truss to give speech at Downing Street after being formally invited by queen to form new government.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address German parliament.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to hold Cabinet meeting at White House.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

RUSSIA

VLADIVOSTOK - President Vladimir Putin to observe Vostok-2022 military exercises.

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to hold talks with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release data on July factory orders.

PARIS - Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to release inflation figures for August.