Press agenda on September 07

SERBIA
BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic to meet in Belgrade, hold joint press conference as part of former’s 3-nation Balkan tour.
BELGRADE - Erdogan also due to attend Türkiye-Serbia Business Forum.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for unveiling of their official White House portraits.
WASHINGTON - Apple to hold launch event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California to announce new iPhone models.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council members to discuss latest developments in Ukraine.
UK
LONDON - Forming her Cabinet, Prime Minister Liz Truss will respond to questions from lawmakers in House of Commons for 1st time as country's new leader.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address parliament during annual budget debate.
CZECH REPUBLIC
PRAGUE - Informal meeting of EU health ministers to be held.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to speak at plenary session of 7th Eastern Economic Forum, themed On the Path to a Multipolar World.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods cause massive destruction, kill more than 1,160 people, affect over 33 million since mid-June.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.
THE ECONOMY
BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release industrial production data for July.
ANKARA - Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry to share cash realizations data for August.
LUXEMBOURG - European statistical department Eurostat to announce GDP, employment figures for Q2.