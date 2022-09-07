Press agenda on September 07

SERBIA

BELGRADE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Serbian counterpart Alexander Vucic to meet in Belgrade, hold joint press conference as part of former’s 3-nation Balkan tour.

BELGRADE - Erdogan also due to attend Türkiye-Serbia Business Forum.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for unveiling of their official White House portraits.

WASHINGTON - Apple to hold launch event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California to announce new iPhone models.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council members to discuss latest developments in Ukraine.

UK

LONDON - Forming her Cabinet, Prime Minister Liz Truss will respond to questions from lawmakers in House of Commons for 1st time as country's new leader.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to address parliament during annual budget debate.

CZECH REPUBLIC

PRAGUE - Informal meeting of EU health ministers to be held.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin to speak at plenary session of 7th Eastern Economic Forum, themed On the Path to a Multipolar World.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods cause massive destruction, kill more than 1,160 people, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

THE ECONOMY

BERLIN - Germany's statistical authority Destatis to release industrial production data for July.

ANKARA - Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry to share cash realizations data for August.

LUXEMBOURG - European statistical department Eurostat to announce GDP, employment figures for Q2.