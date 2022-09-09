Press agenda on September 09

UK

LONDON - King Charles III, queen consort to travel to London from Balmoral estate, where Queen Elizabeth II died.

LONDON - Ceremonial gun salutes expected at Hyde Park and Tower Hill, national minute of silence to be observed.

LONDON - House of Commons to convene at midday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on market reform, consumer protection.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet European Council President Charles Michel for talks on energy crisis, war in Ukraine.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at groundbreaking of semiconductor manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio.

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris to speak with astronauts who are on International Space Station. Later she will chair her second National Space Council meeting.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods cause massive destruction, killing more than 1,160 people, impacting over 33 million since mid-June.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Following 3-day governor elections in 9 regions.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, related developments.