Press agenda on September 09

UK
LONDON - King Charles III, queen consort to travel to London from Balmoral estate, where Queen Elizabeth II died.
LONDON - Ceremonial gun salutes expected at Hyde Park and Tower Hill, national minute of silence to be observed.
LONDON - House of Commons to convene at midday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on market reform, consumer protection.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet European Council President Charles Michel for talks on energy crisis, war in Ukraine.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at groundbreaking of semiconductor manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio.
WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris to speak with astronauts who are on International Space Station. Later she will chair her second National Space Council meeting.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Following developments as record-breaking floods cause massive destruction, killing more than 1,160 people, impacting over 33 million since mid-June.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Following 3-day governor elections in 9 regions.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, related developments.