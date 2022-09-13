Press agenda on September 13

UK

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to lie in state at Buckingham Palace after being flown to London from Edinburgh.

BELFAST - King Charles III to visit Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast in his UK tour, with Prime Minister Liz Truss accompanying him.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - EU parliament to hold debate on bloc’s response to sharp rise in energy prices and on efforts to fight climate change.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to host event celebrating passage of 'Inflation Reduction Act' at White House.

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak at SkyBridge Alternatives Conference.

NEW YORK - UN Coordinator for Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Abdulla to hold press briefing from Ankara, joined by Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan in Geneva.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to hold news conference about US-Ukraine military biological activities in Ukraine.

SAINT-PETERSBURG - 11th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum to be held amid energy crisis.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

THE ECONOMY

LONDON - UK's Office for National Statistics to announce unemployment rate for July.

BERLIN - Federal Statistical Office Destatis to share Germany's inflation figures for August.

MANNHEIM - Germany's Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research to unveil economic sentiment for September.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to reveal turnover, retail sales, industrial production for July.

MANNHEIM - Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment for September to be announced.

PARIS - The Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development to announce G20's Q2 growth rate.