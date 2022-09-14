Press agenda on September 14

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to give her annual State of the European Union speech at European Parliament.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili for talks on bilateral relations, regional issues.

UK

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be taken from Buckingham Palace with a procession to Palace of Westminster where she will lie-in-state for 4 days until her funeral on Sept. 19

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on electric vehicle manufacturing boom in US during visit in Michigan. He is later to attend reception for Democratic National Committee.

WASHINGTON - Senate Homeland Security Committee to hold hearing with social media companies including Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok on social media's impact on homeland security.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria.

NEW YORK - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to brief reporters on 77th session of General Assembly.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin to attend ceremony marking 100th anniversary of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments as unprecedented floods cause massive destruction, kill hundreds, affect over 33 million since mid-June.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal and related developments.

THE ECONOMY

LONDON - The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) to announce annual consumer inflation rate for August.

LUXEMBURG - Eurostat to announce euro area industrial production for July.