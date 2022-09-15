Press agenda on September 15

UZBEKISTAN

SAMARKAND - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay 2-day visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, including bilateral meetings on summit sidelines.

SAMARKAND - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

UK

LONDON - Thousands of people expected to pay their respects at Westminster Hall to late Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.

GERMANY

POTSDAM - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to give speech on Ukraine at M100 Sanssouci Colloquium 2022.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver speech at United We Stand Summit.

WASHINGTON - Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold hearing on US policy on Venezuela.

NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

NEW YORK - US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to hold press briefing on Washington’s priorities for UN General Assembly.

PAKISTAN

ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments amid massive destruction from unprecedented floods since mid-June, killing hundreds, impacting over 33 million.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

LIBYA

TRIPOLI - Libyan Parliament Speaker Aquila Salih calls for parliament session in Benghazi.

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Tension continues in West Bank due to daily raids by Israeli forces in occupied cities.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce budget balance for August.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for August.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector for July.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to announce euro area trade balance for July.