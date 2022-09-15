Press agenda on September 15

UZBEKISTAN
SAMARKAND - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay 2-day visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, including bilateral meetings on summit sidelines.
SAMARKAND - Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
UK
LONDON - Thousands of people expected to pay their respects at Westminster Hall to late Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state.
GERMANY
POTSDAM - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to give speech on Ukraine at M100 Sanssouci Colloquium 2022.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly news conference.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver speech at United We Stand Summit.
WASHINGTON - Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold hearing on US policy on Venezuela.
NEW YORK - UN General Assembly to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
NEW YORK - US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to hold press briefing on Washington’s priorities for UN General Assembly.
PAKISTAN
ISLAMABAD - Monitoring developments amid massive destruction from unprecedented floods since mid-June, killing hundreds, impacting over 33 million.
UKRAINE
KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.
LIBYA
TRIPOLI - Libyan Parliament Speaker Aquila Salih calls for parliament session in Benghazi.
PALESTINE
RAMALLAH - Tension continues in West Bank due to daily raids by Israeli forces in occupied cities.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry to announce budget balance for August.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce international reserves and foreign currency liquidity for August.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal outstanding loans received from abroad by private sector for July.
LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to announce euro area trade balance for July.