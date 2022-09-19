Press agenda on September 19

US

NEW YORK - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend Transforming Education Summit convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN headquarters.

NEW YORK - President Erdogan to receive members of American Jewish organizations at Turkevi Center.

NEW YORK - Foreign ministers from European Union to meet in New York City to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine and EU's priorities during UN General Assembly's high-level week.

UK

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest after state funeral, which will see the attendance of around 2,000 world leaders, royals and dignitaries.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal and related developments.

TUNISIA

TUNIS - Ennahda chief Rachid Ghannouchi and his deputy Ali Larid to be interrogated over 'terror' charges.

LEBANON

BEIRUT - Lebanese banks launch 3-day general strike amid ongoing incursions by depositors.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release international investment position data for July.