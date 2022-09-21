Press agenda on September 21

US

NEW YORK - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend evening reception hosted by US counterpart Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. He will later address leading US businessmen at dinner event.

NEW YORK - Erdogan to attend roundtable meeting with representatives of US think tanks. He will later meet UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

NEW YORK - Biden to deliver remarks before 77th session of UN General Assembly. He will later meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Britain's Truss.

NEW YORK - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to host 12th Ministerial Meeting of UN Groups of Friends of Mediation at Turkevi Center.

NEW YORK - Cavusoglu to speak at 12th Ministerial Meeting of Global Counterterrorism Forum.

NEW YORK - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to participate in discussion on Ukraine, future of NATO.

NEW YORK - Truss to address UN General Assembly.

UKRAINE

KYIV - Following Russia's war on Ukraine, sanctions, peace efforts, Istanbul grain shipment deal, and related developments.

THE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision.