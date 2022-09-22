Press agenda on September 22

US

NEW YORK - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to host MIKTA ministerial meeting at Turkevi Center. He is also due to attend event on Rohingya, speak at Organization of Islamic Cooperation event at UN headquarters.

NEW YORK - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to host Transatlantic working dinner in New York City. Cavusoglu to also attend event.

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden to have bilateral meeting with Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to meet French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu for talks on regional security issues, Russia-Ukraine war.

UKRAINE / RUSSIA

Following developments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia.

ECONOMY

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to share consumer confidence index for September.

TOKYO - Japan's central bank to announce interest rate decision.

LONDON - Bank of England to announce interest rate decision.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to announce interest rate decision.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurostat to share consumer confidence index for September.

MOSCOW - Russia to share foreign exchange reserves data and industrial production figures.