Press agenda on September 23

US

NEW YORK - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold press briefing at Turkevi Center on sidelines of UN General Assembly.

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at Democratic National Committee event.

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump to hold ‘Save America’ rally in North Carolina.

NEW YORK - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet counterparts from Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan on sidelines of UN General Assembly.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Moldova’s President Maia Sandu for talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.

BERLIN - Climate activists from Fridays for Future movement to hold protests across Germany.

UKRAINE/RUSSIA

KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia.

THE ECONOMY

ANKARA - Culture and Tourism Ministry to release figures on foreigners visiting Türkiye in August.