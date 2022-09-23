Press agenda on September 23

US
NEW YORK - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold press briefing at Turkevi Center on sidelines of UN General Assembly.
NEW YORK - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at Democratic National Committee event.
WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump to hold ‘Save America’ rally in North Carolina.
NEW YORK - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet counterparts from Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan on sidelines of UN General Assembly.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Moldova’s President Maia Sandu for talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.
BERLIN - Climate activists from Fridays for Future movement to hold protests across Germany.
UKRAINE/RUSSIA
KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in Russia.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - Culture and Tourism Ministry to release figures on foreigners visiting Türkiye in August.