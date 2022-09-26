Press agenda on September 26

ITALY
ROME - Following developments after far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in general elections.
JAPAN
TOKYO - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold press conference at Japan National Press Club.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to deliver speech at new army command formed for rapid deployment of military personnel in crises.
US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to welcome Atlanta Braves baseball team to White House to celebrate their 2021 World Series championship.
WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to deliver remarks highlighting flood relief efforts in Pakistan, commemorating 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations.
WASHINGTON - Blinken also to host working dinner for Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Virginia.
TEXAS - NASA to smash spacecraft into asteroid purposely in first-of-its-kind mission to protect Earth.
AUSTRIA
VIENNA - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to convene 66th general assembly.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - UN Human Rights Council to discuss situations in Venezuela and Myanmar.
UKRAINE/RUSSIA
KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia.
THE ECONOMY
BERLIN - Provisional reading of Germany's GDP growth in 3rd quarter to be released by federal statistical office Destatis.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to reveal Türkiye's capacity utilization rate for September.
ANKARA - Sectoral confidence indices for September to be announced by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
PARIS - OECD to publish Interim Economic Outlook, containing analysis, projections for world economy, all G20 countries.
