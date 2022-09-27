Press agenda on September 27

JAPAN

TOKYO - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

US

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold press conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at State Department.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss efforts for peace and security in Ukraine amid ongoing war with Russia.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Afghanistan.

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to attend a meeting of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists & Democrats (S&D) in the European Parliament.

UK

LIVERPOOL - Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to deliver a keynote speech at a party conference.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - 57th session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to begin.

ITALY

ROME - Following developments after far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in general elections.

UKRAINE/RUSSIA

KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in Russia.

MOSCOW - President Putin to hold a meeting on the agriculture sector.

THE ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department’s Census Bureau to release August figures for orders of durable goods.

WASHINGTON - Census Bureau and Housing and Urban Development Department to release data for new house sales in August.

NEW YORK - Research group US Conference Board to release consumer confidence data for September.