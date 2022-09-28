Press agenda on September 28

ANKARA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair National Security Council (MGK) meeting at presidential complex.

US

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to deliver remarks at White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera at State Department.

WASHINGTON - Senate Judiciary Committee to hold hearing on war crimes in Ukraine.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council to discuss situation in Middle East, including Palestinian question.

UK

LONDON - Post office workers to stage 1-day strike.

ITALY

ROME - Following developments after far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in general elections.

UKRAINE/RUSSIA

KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in his country.

MOSCOW - Russia's lower chamber of parliament State Duma to consider draft budget for 2023-2025.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraqi parliament to vote on speaker's resignation.

UAE

ABU DHABI - Gulf state to ease coronavirus restrictions as of Wednesday.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Extremist Israeli settlers are expected to break into Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

ECONOMY

WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce goods trade balance for August.

MOSCOW - Russian statistics authority Rosstat to reveal country’s retail sales and unemployment rate in August.