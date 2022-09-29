Press agenda on September 29

US
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden to welcome Pacific Island Leaders to White House for first-ever US-Pacific Island Country Summit.
FRANCE
PARIS - French unions to stage a one-day strike to protest pension reforms and cost of living crisis.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to address Berlin Peace Dialogue 2022.
HUNGARY
BUDAPEST - Türkiye's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop will meet with Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
ITALY
ROME - Following developments after far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims victory in general elections.
UKRAINE/RUSSIA
KYIV/MOSCOW - Following developments after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization in his country.
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold meeting with heads of intelligence of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries via video conference.
MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold weekly press briefing.
THE ECONOMY
ANKARA - TurkStat to announce economic confidence index for September.
ANKARA - Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) to announce banking sector statistics for August.
WASHINGTON - US Commerce Department to announce final reading of 2nd quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth.