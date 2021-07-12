1 child killed, 2 others injured in Syrian regime attack on Idlib

One child was killed and two others injured on Monday amid shelling by the Syrian Bashar al-Assad regime and Iran-affiliated terrorist groups, in breach of the truce in the northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone.

Regime forces stationed in the Jurin area of northwestern Hama violated the cease-fire by shelling the villages of Hmeymet on the M4 highway south of Idlib and Kulaidan, Zakoom, and Qatsoun in Hama's western countryside.

One girl was killed in the attack, while two other children were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently violated the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past decade, around half a million people have been killed and more than 12 million had to flee their homes.

