1 killed, 15 injured in twin blasts in northern Syria

One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in twin bomb blasts in Syria's northern Jarabulus district, according to initial reports.

Local sources said the bombs were planted in a motorcycle and a garbage container, both of which exploded at the same time.

The wounded were taken to medical facilities in Jarabulus, which had been cleared of terrorist elements following Turkey’s operation Euphrates Shield.

The local security forces are suspicious of the involvement of the YPG/PKK terror group, which is responsible for similar terror attacks in Al-Bab, Azaz, Jarabulus, and Afrin.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

AA