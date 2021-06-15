1 killed, 2 wounded in car bomb attack in Syria's Afrin

One person was killed and two others were injured in a car bomb attack on Tuesday in Afrin district of northwestern Syria, according to local sources.

A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in Kafr Jannah village, east of Afrin city, the sources said.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in the district following the attack, which caused damage in the surrounding area.

Security forces started an investigation into the attack, focusing on the possibility that the explosion was staged by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still targets the region to disrupt the peace established by Turkish forces.

AA