1 killed as rival militias clash in Libyan capital

One civilian was killed and another injured in clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday, according to a local spokesman.

Osama Ali, an emergency services spokesman, said Mustafa Baraka, a comedian, was killed in the clashes that erupted in several areas in the capital.

No information was yet available about casualties among militiamen.

“There are many families trapped in the areas where the clashes raged,” the spokesman said.

The violence came amid military build-ups by forces affiliated with the Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and troops loyal to Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based Parliament as prime minister in March, as both figures claim power and authority in the capital.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.