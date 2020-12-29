12-member African Union delegation arrives in Pakistan

12-member parliamentary delegation of the African Union arrived in Pakistan on a week-long official visit Tuesday, a statement said.

The delegation is led by the Djibouti's National Assembly President Muhammad Ali Houmed, who is also the union's acting chairman, according to the Senate of Pakistan, the upper house of parliament.

The naval chief of Djibouti is also accompanying the African leaders.

They are visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and will call on the president and prime minister, among others. The delegates will also tour the parliament house.

AA