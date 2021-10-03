1st EgyptAir flight arrives at Israel's Ben Gurion airport

The first commercial flight of Egyptian flag carrier EgyptAir with its marked aircraft arrived at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

The official KAN channel said EgyptAir will operate four commercial flights weekly between Cairo International Airport and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

Since the 1980s, flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv have been operated by Air Sinai, a subsidiary carrier of EgyptAir, in unmarked planes without Egyptian flag.

On Sept. 13, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met for the first time with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh where they discussed bilateral ties and a host of regional issues.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel in 1979.

AA