2 Daesh/ISIS officials killed in US raid

Forces conducted 'successful' helicopter raid in eastern Syria, says CENTCOM.

Two Daesh/ISIS officials were killed in a US helicopter raid conducted in eastern Syria on Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Anas, a Daesh/ISIS Syria province official involved in the group’s deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria, is one of the officials killed, the CENTCOM said in a statement.

Initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured, it added.

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region. This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the group’s enduring defeat," said Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson.

"The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East."

