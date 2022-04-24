47 migrants rescued from Lebanon capsized boat

Lebanese authorities have rescued 47 people following the sinking of a boat off the coast of Lebanon's northern port city of Tripoli, according to the military on Sunday.

A boat carrying illegal migrants sank on Saturday after leaving the Qalamoun area, south of Tripoli.

A military statement said that naval forces had recovered the dead bodies from eight migrants from the boat.

The statement said the boat had capsized as water leaked into it due to overloading.

Lebanese authorities said that the boat was carrying over 70 people when it capsized.

The Lebanese army said efforts were still ongoing to rescue those still missing.

According to the military statement, one person was arrested in connection with the boat sinking.

Illegal migration from Lebanon and Syria to European countries increased in recent years due to unprecedented deterioration of economic and living conditions and the rise of poverty rates.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.