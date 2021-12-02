6 civilians injured in Assad regime's attack on Syria’s Idlib

Six civilians were injured Thursday in an attack by Assad regime forces and Iran-controlled terror groups in the northwestern province of Idlib in Syria.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, according to information obtained from civil defense sources. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Forces stationed in Saraqib violated a cease-fire in the region as they attacked a residential area in Binnish with ground-to-ground weapons.

In March 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed to a new truce in Idlib to end hostilities and attacks on civilians.