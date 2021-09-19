6 Palestinians continue hunger strike in Israeli jails

Administrative detention policy allows Israel to extend arrest of a prisoner without charge.

Six Palestinian prisoners in Israel continued their hunger strike in protest of the Israeli policy of administrative detention, according to a Palestinian NGO on Sunday.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said in a statement that the longest striking prisoner, Kayed al-Fasfous, began his hunger strike 67 days ago.

The policy of administrative detention allows the Israeli authorities to extend the arrest of a prisoner without charge after the expiry of a sentence for a period of six months.

There are around 4,850 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including 40 women, 225 children, and 40 administrative detainees, according to institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs.

