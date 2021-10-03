63.5% voter turnout in Qatar’s 1st legislative elections

Voter turnout in Qatar’s first legislative elections reached 63.5%, according to the supervisory committee of the polls on Sunday.

The committee said none of 28 women who vied in Saturday’s vote managed to win seats in the advisory Shura Council, the state news agency QNA reported.

A total of 234 candidates stood in the polls to elect 30 members of the 45-seat Shura Council. The remaining 15 members will be appointed by the country’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

On July 29, Tamim approved an electoral law that allows the Qataris to run and elect 30 of the council's seats in secret and direct voting.

The body that traces its history back to 1972 has powers to discuss the general policies, including the country's budget, drafting of law proposals and observing the performance of the government, as well as the power to question ministers.

AA