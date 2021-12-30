Abbas, Putin discuss developments in Palestinian cause

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause, according to Palestine's state news agency WAFA on Thursday.

WAFA reported that the phone conversation between the two leaders focused on “the latest developments in the Palestinian cause as well as ways of strengthening the distinguished bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.”

Abbas reiterated the need for a political path to resolve the Palestinian issue “based on international legitimacy resolutions and the necessity of holding a meeting of the International Quartet Committee at the ministerial level.”

The International Quartet Committee on the Middle East Peace Process was formed in 2002 and includes Russia, the US, EU, and UN.

Abbas also stressed "the importance of stopping the unilateral Israeli practices of settlement (expansion), confiscation of lands, demolishing homes, deporting Palestinians from Jerusalem, abusing prisoners, detaining the bodies of martyrs, and stopping the terrorism of (Israeli) settlers."

"The continuation of these Israeli measures will cause the situation to explode," he warned.

Abbas said the absence of a political path to the Palestinian cause and Israel's rejection of the two-state solution alongside its “choking of the Palestinian economy” will not go unaddressed.

He vowed to take “decisive” decisions on the aforementioned Israeli measures “especially as we are on the verge of holding an important meeting of the Central Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization."

Abbas and Putin agreed on the continuation of contacts between the two sides “on all issues of common interest," WAFA added.

Peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel have stalled since April 2014, due to Tel Aviv's refusal to stop settlement building, release Palestinian detainees, and evading a two-state solution.