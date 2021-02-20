Afghanistan: Kabul bombings kill 5, injure 2

At least five people were killed and another two wounded in three bomb attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, according to police officials.

The bomb blasts took place on Darul Aman Street in the northwestern neighborhood of Karte Parwan, Kabul police spokeman Ferdevs Faramarz told reporters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks follow Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, saying earlier this month that the level of violence in Afghanistan remains “too high” and the US is reviewing a peace deal signed with the Taliban last year.

