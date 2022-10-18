Ahmed al-Saadoun elected speaker of Kuwait’s parliament

Kuwait’s National Assembly (parliament) on Tuesday elected lawmaker Ahmad al-Saadoun as a new speaker.

According to the Kuwaiti Constitution, the assembly elects a speaker and deputy speaker until the end of its term.

Al-Saadoun, 88, was speaker of the assembly in 1985, 1992 and 1996. He was elected unchallenged during Tuesday’s vote.

Earlier Tuesday, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the parliament’s opening session after last month’s parliamentary election in which opposition lawmakers secured nearly 60% of seats in the 50-seat National Assembly.

